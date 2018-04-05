VW independent/submitted information

Trinity’s 17th annual Southern Gospel Music Expo is just around the corner.

This year, the local Southern Gospel singing group will kick off the weekend of Thursday, April 12, at 7 p.m., with artists from Ohio, Indiana, and North Carolina.

On Friday, April 13, the buses will roll into town from across the country and the music will begin at 5 p.m. with 21 different gospel artists taking the stage throughout the evening. Saturday, April 14, will begin at 4 p.m. with some audience favorites from Thursday and Friday night, and other new groups added to the line-up.

On Sunday evening, April 15, two of the top quartets in the country will join Trinity in concert. The Guardians, based in southern Ohio, has had the No. 1 song on the Singing News Charts in March with “Present in the Presence of the King” and the group nominated for “Song of the Year” and “Trio of the Year”.

The Guardians are no stranger to the Expo stage, but this will be the group‘s first time in Van Wert since it became a quartet with the addition of the legendary Pat Barker. Guardian lead singer John Darin Rowsey also produces Trinity and several other Expo artists.

Trinity also welcomes for the first time Triumphant quartet. The group currently has the No. 1 song on the charts with “Thankful, So Thankful” and is also nominated for favorite song, favorite quartet, and many individual nominations.

Sunday night’s concert will begin at 6:30 p.m., with doors to the food court opening at 4:30 that afternoon.

All concerts are held in Trinity Friends’ Family Life Center, all concerts are free, and there is a food court available each evening.

For more information, go to www.trinityvw.com or follow Trinity on Facebook at Trinity Music Ministries.