VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association will hold its spring luncheon meeting and program at noon Friday, April 13, at Willow Bend Country Club. The luncheon menu includes Swiss steak, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, gelatin salad, and lemon mousse dessert, along with coffee, tea, or water.

The meal cost is $11 per person. Meal reservations can be made to Deb Kleinhenz at 419.238.9519 until Tuesday, April 10.

Marcia Weldy of Brumback Library will share a pre-season promo of the library’s Summer Reading Program for attendees before the meal. This program has been supported by the retired teachers group for several years. Association members are invited to bring donations of the following needed supplies for the Children’s Department summer program: washable white glue sticks, crayons, washable markers, colorful stickers, and child-friendly wipes.

Following the meal, Andy McMahon of Love, INC and the Van Wert Ministerial Association will share information on the united efforts of Van Wert area churches to help those in need and address problems in the community, such as the opioid crisis.

Membership in the Van Wert Area Retired Teachers Association is open to anyone having an interest in promoting public education, a positive community outreach, and those receiving STRS pension benefits. For more information on joining both the local group and the Ohio Retired Teachers Association (ORTA), contact President Deb Kleinhenz at 419.238.9519.