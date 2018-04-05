VW independent/submitted information

Calvary Evangelical Church is hosting a parenting summit on Saturday, April 14, from 8 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Parents and grandparents are invited to be a part of this event, where they will hear practical and professional advice on how to raise children in a Christ-honoring way.

Topics to be addressed at the parenting summit include “Communication within the Home”, “Parenting with Boundaries”, and “Parenting as Disciplemakers”.

Three speakers will be featured at the parenting summit: Nate Stenholtz is a nationally known speaker from Wisconsin who brings his own experience as a husband and father, as well as practical training to encourage and equip other parents. Jim Stoppenhagen, a family coach for Crosswinds Counseling of Fort Wayne, Indiana, presents professional insights he has gained from 35 years in helping at-risk youths and in coaching parents on how to be relational, authoritative, and loving. Van Wert’s own Megan Tuttle of Westwood Behavioral Health Center and Cornerstone of Hope in Lima will share her knowledge on communication within the family.

Tickets for the parenting summit are $10 a person or $15 for a couple and include lunch. Tickets will be available at the door, but those who pre-register by Wednesday, April 11, at www.calvaryelife.org will be entered to win a free family night out. Contact the church office at 419.238.9426 or church@calvaryelife.org with any questions.

Calvary Evangelical Church is located at 10686 Van Wert-Decatur Road in Van Wert.