VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Rib Fest Committee has announced the line-up of musical entertainment for this year’s event, which will take place at the Van Wert County Fairgrounds on Friday, August 3, and Saturday, August 4. Admission and parking will be free.

Giving Friday night a country flair, entertainment will begin at 6 p.m. with Shelby County Line on the Cooper Farms Stage. Shelby County Line is a four-person country band from west central Ohio that has gained a following as a premier country band for fairs, festivals, bars, and concerts.

These Nashville recording artists offer a unique blend of old and new country, classic pop, and rock hits, as well as a few originals for the entertainment of all ages. Through being a part of the country music scene, the group often travels back and forth to Nashville to play shows and record. In June 2015 and 2017, Shelby County Line traveled to Nashville to play during the Country Music Festival (CMA festival) at the famous Tootsies and Rippy’s, in addition to participating in signing at the Tootsies Booth.

Over the years, the group has played several shows across the country including at the Fan Fest for the Buckeye Country Superfest in Columbus, the Ohio State Fair, Tequila Cowboy in Columbus, Cowboy Up in Michigan, Firewater Saloon in Chicago, and the Destination Daytona Festival in Florida.

The group has also opened for Rodney Atkins, CM Award-winning artist Confederate Railroad, and Grammy Award-winning country artist Travis Tritt, to name only a few.

Band members include Paul Luft, lead vocalist and rhythm guitar; Ben Tuttle, lead guitar and harmonies; Mike Molaskey, bass and rap vocals; and Will Ash, road drummer. Those who see Shelby County Line will see why the group is packing in the crowds and keeping them happy as they are … Kickin’ Up Country.

Following Shelby County Line, The Poets and Pirates Kenny Chesney Tribute Band — the No. 1 national touring Kenny Chesney tribute band — will perform.

Sean West and the Poets and Pirates Band recreate the high energy country-rock concerts people would only expect from the original “Pirate-Poet” himself, Kenny Chesney. Playing all the Chesney hits people know and love, with live vocals so close to Kenny and the same showmanship and musicianship that propelled Kenny to sell-out stadiums, Sean West and the Poets and Pirates put on a show sure to bring the crowd to its feet.

The band plays songs loved by country and rock fans, as well as music that connects with people of all ages. The band features songs that span Chesney’s entire career, including over 30 No. 1 hits. From sing-along’s to southern rock-tinged country, and even a few songs from “an ol’ blue chair”… this is one tribute act that is sure to please.

Saturday night will be the Rib Fest’s traditional “rock music” night. The opening act will be Backlit 419. Guitarist/vocalist Bayley Tow and drummer Eli Jones make up the band Backlit 419. Backlit 419 is a pop punk group that hails from right here in Van Wert. The group released its own single in the summer of 2017 called “Stone Faced Freak,” which it plays along with other original and cover songs.

The second band on Saturday will be Hot-n-Nasty. This popular area group will be making its third appearance at Rib Fest.

“Straight out of the black swamps of northwest Ohio comes a downright dirty, gritty, rock band. Hot-n-Nasty is built on a solid foundation of rock n roll and is known for its original foot stompin’ riffs and raw party attitude. This band was born way too late but is trying to bring that classic ‘70s rock sound back.”

Wanted, the Bon Jovi Tribute Band will be on stage following Hot-n-Nasty. No band represents American rock and roll better than Bon Jovi. And no band pays tribute to Bon Jovi better than Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band.

The band is dedicated to paying tribute to this great rock-n-roll band and to performing the music of Bon Jovi the way it was meant to be played and in a manner that delivers a true “Bon Jovi experience.” When Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band performs on stage, there are no vocal tracks and there is no sampling. What people hear is true, real, and 100 percent live — every time. Having grown up with, and been inspired by, the music of Bon Jovi, and having individually polished their craft performing in various bands over the years, the musicians in Wanted: The Bon Jovi Tribute Band are now uniquely qualified and excited to bring to people the Best Bon Jovi tribute band in the Midwest.

The band has headlined at the House of Blues in Cleveland, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Bemus Point at the Lake (Chautauqua, New York), the Wreck and Roll Festival (Dunkirk, New York), Conneaut Lake Park (Conneaut, Pennsylvania), Rock the Park (Twinsburg), Rally Alley-Progressive Field (Cleveland), and Rally in the Alley (Medina) just to name a few.

With all the great entertainment at this year’s Rib Fest, now is the time to begin thinking about having class reunions or company gatherings at the annual festival. For more information on packages available, contact Larry Lee at the Van Wert Area Convention and Visitors Bureau, 136 E. Main St., or call 419.238.9378.