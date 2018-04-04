Print for later

Phyllis L. Davis, 80, of Van Wert, died at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born August 25, 1937, in Van Wert, the daughter of Pearl and Marie (Gay) Lane, who both preceded her in death.

Survivors include two daughters, Debra Estes of Van Wert and Tina (Larry) Kaiser of Harrod; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

A sister, Rosemary Wagonrod; and a son-in-law, Dave Estes, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, April 7, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with the Rev. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: State of the Heart Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.