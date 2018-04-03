Print for later

ELIDA — The Van Wert Cougars opened the 2018 tennis season on Monday with a 4-1 loss at Elida, in a predetermined non-conference match.

Van Wert’s lone win came at first singles, where senior Michael Etter defeated sophomore Tyler Christoff 3-6, 6-0, 6-4.

At second singles, junior Kannen Wannemacher lost a hard fought 4-6, 6-4, 6-4 match to senior Nathan Ruger.

Van Wert’s first doubles team of junior Michael Hellman and sophomore Zane Fast fell to the senior duo of Jared Ramirez and Nathan Smith 5-7, 7-5, 6-10, while the second doubles team of senior Storm Pierce and freshman Kaden Thomas lost to sophomores Jacob Ramirez and Riley Creps 1-6, 6-2, 4-6.

The Cougars (0-1) are scheduled to play at Celina today.