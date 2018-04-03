Mary Louise (Hill) Walters, 76, of Van Wert, died at 10:15 p.m. Monday, April 2, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born March 23, 1942, in Rose Hill, Virginia, the daughter of Cecil Hill and Florence (Miller) Hill Hudson, who both preceded her in death. On April 11, 1960, she married David Harrison Walters, who died April 23, 1994.

Survivors include a son, William Harrison (Donita) Walters of Bunker Hill, Indiana; a daughter, Charlotte Kay Walters of Columbia City, Indiana; six grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Lora Jewel Hensley; four brothers, Kenneth C. (Barbara) Hill of The Colony, Texas, Harold K. (Linda) Hill of Rose Hill, Virginia, Jerry Lynn Hill of Marion, Indiana and David Arnold (Linda) Hill of Van Wert; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Hill of Van Wert.

A sister, Gladys Mae Fauble; and two brothers, Henry Paul Hill and James M. Hill, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Pastor Russell Lawrence officiating. A graveside service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friday at Galveston (Indiana) Cemetery.

Visitation is from 9 a.m. Friday until the time of services.



Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.