VW independent/submitted information

The local Sears Hometown store, 745, Fox Road in Van Wert, is celebrating its grand re-opening this Friday and Saturday, April 6-7. The store welcomes the Van Wert community, and will feature an additional discount of 10 percent off nearly everything in the store, including sale prices.

Unlike most retail concepts, Sears Hometown Stores combine the value, selection, and services associated with larger retail stores but are owned and operated by a member of the local community. The Van Wert Sears Hometown Store is owned and operated by Jared Tomlinson.

“I am thrilled to be able to continue the Sears Hometown tradition in Van Wert,” said Tomlinson, a lifelong Van Wert resident. “Sears has been a staple in the local community for over 20 years, and our biggest draw is we price match every in-store item, making it unnecessary to take your hard-earned money out of the local community.”

The Van Wert team is excited to provide customers with professional advice, exceptional service, and real-time price checks to make sure they receive the guaranteed lowest price. This unique store format allows customers in small communities to have access to the great products and brands usually found only in Sears stores.

For instance, the Van Wert Sears Hometown Store is the only place in town where customers can find an incredible selection of the top appliance brands, such as Kenmore®, Maytag®, KitchenAid®, Whirlpool®, Bosch®, Frigidaire®, and GE®, plus a large assortment of lawn and garden equipment, Craftsman® tools, fitness equipment, electronics, mattresses, and more.

If a product is not available in-store, Sears Hometown Store associates can order customers any product from the entire merchandise selection offered by Sears, including apparel, footwear, jewelry, and more. Customers also have the option to order products online and pick them up in the store without a shipping charge. The Van Wert Sears Hometown Store also offers Sears nationwide service, parts, and installation.

Tomlinson and his Sears team can be reached at 419.232.4900. The store is open Monday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Sunday from noon-5 p.m.

To learn more about Sears Hometown Stores, visit www.searshometownstores.com.