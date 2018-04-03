Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Lincolnview made the most of five hits in a 3-2 non-conference baseball win at Lima Bath on Monday.

Two of Lincolnview’s runs came with two outs in the first inning. Chayten Overholt stole second, then scored on a Jaden Youtsey double, then Youtsey later reached home on an error.

The Lancers struck again in the fifth inning, when Thad Walker reached first on an error, then Brayden Evans and Ethan Kemler singled with two outs. With the bases loaded, Youtsey walked, scoring Walker.

Bath scored twice in the bottom of the fifth and had the tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh, but Chayten Overholt was able to end the inning by inducing a fly ball and a grounder.

Ethan Parsons earned the win, going 4.1 innings, allowing both of Bath’s runs on five hits, and Overholt was given credit for the save, going 2.2 innings, allowing one hit and striking out one.

Gavin Carter had two of Lincolnview’s five hits.

The Lancers (3-0) are scheduled to host Ayersville today.