Van Wert independent sports

DELPHOS — Van Wert scored early and often on the way to a run-ruled, five inning 26-3 non-conference softball win over Delphos Jefferson on Monday.

The Lady Cougars, who had four previous games postponed due to inclement weather, wasted no time getting on the board, scoring 13 runs in the first inning.

Alexis Metz, who opened the game with a double to left, scored on a wild pitch, then Olivia Kline crossed home plate when Lanie Spoor was hit by a pitch. A single by Katie Coplin drove in Lauren Moore and Katlyn Dickson. After a walk by Grace Kline, Reagan Priest singled and scored Spoor, then a walk by Jaden Wagner plated Coplin for a 6-0 Van Wert lead.

Successive walks scored Grace Kline and Priest, then a single by Dickson sent Wagner home. Coplin followed up with a three-RBI double to right that scored Metz, Olivia Kline and Coplin. One batter later, Coplin scored on a wild pitch for a 13-0 lead.

The host Wildcats put up two runs in the bottom of the second, when Jayla Rostorfer singled home Audrey North, then Michelle Rode followed up with a single that scored Rileigh Rahrig.

The Lady Cougars countered with three runs in the third and four more in the fourth. A two-RBI single by Coplin scored Moore and Spoor, then Coplin scored on an error in the third stanza. Dickson smacked a three run home run in the fourth that scored Metz and Moore, then Spoor crossed home plate on a single by Grace Kline.

Van Wert’s final six runs came in the fifth inning. Dickson singled and scored Wagner, Spoor singled and scored Metz, then Grace Kline doubled to left and plated Olivia Kline and Dickson. Priest closed out the scoring with a two-RBI single that allowed Spoor and Grace Kline to cross home plate.

The Lady Cougars finished the game with 16 hits, including four each by Metz, Dickson (five RBI) and Spoor. Coplin finished with three hits and seven RBI, and Grace Kline and Priest each drove in three runs.

Delphos Jefferson finished with seven hits, including three by Rostorfer.

Spoor earned the win on the mound, striking out four and walking five.

Van Wert (1-0) is scheduled to play at Celina today, while Delphos Jefferson (0-3) is slated to play at Antwerp.