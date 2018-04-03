VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Emergency Management Agency’s CERT (Community Emergency Response Team) and The Salvation Army have now joined forces to better assist the Van Wert County community. The goal of the two organizations is to keep everything local.

“With local control of the donations and the items of assistance, it will better serve our community,” said CERT Chairman Mark Klausing. “Makes me feel good that a great organization such as The Salvation Army would like to team up with us to greater serve the community of Van Wert.”

“The Salvation Army has always been about helping people in their greatest hour of need,” said Salvation Army Lt. Josh Morales. “You can’t plan when a disaster happens to your household. We’ve already been helping with a number of things and this partnership with CERT will allow us to be able to provide more for the victims.

“The Salvation Army is happy to team with CERT and provide services to people that have literally lost everything,” Lt. Morales added.

Van Wert County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy said the partnership between the CERT and The Salvation Army is a perfect solution for Van Wert County, as it brings CERT and Salvation Army resources together.

“By supporting each other in disasters and fires, the organizations can better serve the citizens of Van Wert County, which is their ultimate goal, and I believe it’s what the people want and deserve,” McCoy said.

Currently, CERT and Salvation Army are teaming up to raise support for residents left homeless by recent county house fires.

The first home had five occupants, with the woman eight months pregnant.

“They lost everything in the fire,” Klausing said. “With a new baby on the way, they need our help in many ways.”

CERT and the Salvation Army are looking for assistance in the following items for the family:

Adult female: pants size, 3XL; shirt size, 3XL; shoe size, 10; coat size, 3X.

Adult male: pants size, 32-by-34; shirt size, medium; shoe size, 11; coat size, large.

Adult male: pants size, 36-by-36; shirt size, 2XL; shoe size, 11; coat size, 2XL.

Child female: pants size, 5-6; shirt size, 5-6; shoe size, 11; coat size, 8.

Child male: pants size, 3; shirt size, 3; shoe size, 10; coat size, 4-5

Infant male: Anything and everything needed for a newborn male child due in June.

The second occurrence was an apartment fire that also affected other units in the apartment complex and both the CERT and Salvation Army are currently working to get those victims’ needs established.

Needed at this time are:

Adult male: Pants size, 36-by-32; shirt size, XL; shoe size, 13; coat size, XL.

Adult female: Pants size, shirt size, medium; shoe size, 7.5; coat size, medium.

The third house fire includes three adults and a child.

Needs at this time are:

Adult male: Pants size, 36-by-32; shirt size, XL; shoe size, 10; coat size, XL.

Adult female: Pants size, 12; shirt size, medium; shoe size, 9.5; coat size, medium.

Adult female: Pants size 6/8; shirt size, medium; shoe size, 9; coat size, medium.

Child male: Pant size, 34-by-32; shirt size, large; shoe size, 10-10.5; coat size, large.

Clothing and other items can be dropped off to the Salvation Army Thrift Store, 1116 S. Washington St. in Van Wert. Specify which fire the donation is for. Monetary donations can be sent to The Van Wert County Foundation/CERT, 138 E. Main St. in Van Wert.

Any questions, call the EMA office at 419.238.1300.