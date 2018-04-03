VW independent/submitted information

Since relocating to the newly expanded state-of-the-art health center on Westwood Drive in Van Wert, Family Health Care of Northwest Ohio has added behavioral health services. The next important change in their organization is an overall rebranding effort.

In April 2017, the county’s only health care center accepting all types of insurance: Medicare, Medicaid, and a low-cost sliding-fee scale basis (based on household income) self-pay, moved to its new location at 1191 Westwood Drive, the former Derry Drugs building. With the new location came an additional major expansion in providing a full range of dental and behavioral health services for all ages.

“The much-needed expansion was an important investment by our organization to provide more than adequate care for the growing population in the community and to best reflect these additional services, we felt a rebranding was necessary to incorporate all that we offer,” said Family Health Care CEO Jennifer Smith.

Combining the strength of services between medical, integrate dental, behavioral health, and substance abuse services, Family Health Care believes the most prominent part of the new brand identity logo is the symbol in the shape of a cross, which represents the community coming together in health and well-being. It also shares in the story of medical organizations throughout history that, when working together, they can help create better lives and encourage individuals to transform into their best life.

The colors of purple and blue in the new logo tell a story of how Family Health is an organization focused on strength, stability, wisdom, and trust. In addition to the significance of the symbol and colors, a new tagline graces the organization’s brand “Healthy Together” as the organization focuses on the whole health of the entire family.

Family Health Care will begin to change out the organization’s brand and identity over the coming months, along with launching several outreach initiatives in the spring and summer of 2018.

Family Health Care is an FQHC (Federally Qualified Health Center) community-based organization