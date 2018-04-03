Dean Richard Osburn 83, of Van Wert, went to meet his Lord at 2:03 a.m. Monday, April 2, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born March 19, 1935, in Van Wert County. Dean was united in marriage with Janice Lynn Hiegel on September 14, 1958 in Delphos.

Survivors include his wife, Janice Osburn of Van Wert; a son, Jeffery (Laura) Osburn of Delphos; one daughter, Cynthia (Gregory) Hirzel of Van Wert; and four grand-children, Scott Osburn, Ashley Osburn, Jessica (Jeremy) Kreischer, and Amanda (Ethan) Adams. He was also survived by two great-grandsons, Jackson Osburn and Elliott Kreischer; a stepgreat-grandson, Kaden Bourelle-Kreischer; and one great-grandchild on the way.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Stella (Butler) Osburn; his wife’s parents, Floyd and Martha (Staup) Hiegel; an infant brother; and one sister, Janet Mollenkopf Monnig.

Dean graduated in 1953 from Hoaglin-Jackson High School. Dean started at Aeroquip Corporation in 1953 and he retired in September 1992 as a purchasing agent. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a past member of Middle Point Lions Club, as well as Van Wert Lions Club. He was a past member of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education.

Dean enjoyed woodworking, Lincolnview Lancer basketball, NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, but most of all he enjoyed his great-grandchildren, grandchildren, and family. Dean was member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday, April 6, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Gus Cristo-Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County, with graveside military honors rendered by units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Thursday, April 5, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Friday at the church.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church or Community Health Professionals Home Care & Hospice-Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.