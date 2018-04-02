Webster B. Benner Jr., 92, of Van Wert, passed away Friday, March 30, 2018, at Hearth and Home in Van Wert.

Born on May 13, 1925 in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Webster Benner and Hannah (Brunner) Benner, who both preceded him in death. He married Dorothy R. Brandis on March 1, 1947, in Worcester, Pennsylvania, and she survives in Van Wert.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his four daughters, Ellen (George) Huey of Zionsville, Pennsylvania, Barbara (James R.) Early of Van Wert, Dolores Benner of Cridersville, and Joan (Loren) Bailey of Orlando, Florida; eight grandchildren, Annette (Mark) D’Amelio, George Huey Jr., Wayne Gilbert, Jeffrey (Lori) Huey, Pamela (Darren) Schallert, Brandon (Keri) Early, Stephanie (Mark) Haney, and J. Kyle (Nicole) Early; and 17 great-grandchildren.

Three brothers, Robert, Ralph, and Charles; three sisters, Ruth Yoder, Regina Moyer, and Hannah Bannon; his father-in-law, Melvin Brandis; and mother-in-law Luella (Reed) Brandis; a brother-in-law, Henry Brandis; and one sister-in-law, Beatrice Brandis, also preceded him in death.

Webster was a supervisor at Teleflex Corporation and retired in 1987. He enjoyed model electric trains, flea markets, and his family. He loved playing with, and teasing, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 6, at Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert, with the Rev. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 5, and from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Friday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Hearth and Home or a charity of the donor’s choice

