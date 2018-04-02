VW independent/submitted information

Reservations open today for Off Stage Productions’ next dinner theatre show, Beautiful Crazy, a two-act comedy written by J. Patrick Moss.

Performances will now be held at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert. Show dates are the weekends of April 13-15 and 20-22. The opening performance on April 13 will be a “popcorn night”. For that night only, dinner will not be served. Admission for that night will be $12 and will include popcorn and the show. Pop and bottled water will be available for purchase.

The remaining show dates will include a full buffet dinner catered by Romer’s Catering prior to the performance. Cost of the dinner and show is $28.

A synopsis of the play is as follows: To woo Alicia, Jim tells her that he is a director and can get her the lead role in an upcoming play. Jim convinces his roommate to stage his “play” in the psychiatric wing of the hospital where she works as a nurse.

When Alicia arrives at the psychiatric ward, Jim tells her that the psychiatric patients are method actors and are all part of the play. Alicia meets her fellow “cast members”, who include a catatonic woman, a pathological liar, a patient with multiple personalities, and an autistic savant. But when a nurse supervisor, a security guard, and the hospital’s regional director arrive, the patients have to play sane and the sane have to play crazy. What ensues is an evening of full-blown madness!

Directors for the show are Dan Bulau and Amy Shoppell, while cast members include the following: Cindy (Rachael Dettrow), Jim (Adam Ries), Alicia (Kelly Smith), Butter (Julie Miller), Tom (Steve Bricker), Jane (Dolores Foreman), Sam (Terri Stevens), Alex (Staci Kaufman), Bob (Matt Krol), Nurse Decker (Emily Smith), and Dr. Hollifield (Marcy Shoppell).



Reservations can be made by OSP members starting on Monday, April 2, and by the public starting on Wednesday April 4, by calling the box office number at 419.605.6708. Box office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. All reservations must be secured by credit card, and any cancellations must be made by the Wednesday prior to show date for full refund.



Doors will open for the “popcorn night” performance at 6:30, with the performance beginning at 7 that evening. Doors will open for regular dinner theatre performances at 6:30 p.m., with dinner beginning at 7 p.m., and the performance at 8 each evening. A Sunday matinee will also be held April 15 and 22. Doors will open for those performances at 12:30 p.m., with dinner at 1 p.m. and the performance starting at 2 those afternoons.



When arriving at Vantage Career Center, pull into the south driveway (the closest to Van Wert), drive around to the back of the building, and enter at Door 13. Ample parking is available near the entrance. Handicapped parking is available in that area and also by Door 7 (accessible by entering the north driveway and going straight toward the building).

Off Stage Productions can be found online at http://www.offstagetheatre.com and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/OffStageProductions, or by calling the above box office number.