Monday, Apr. 2, 2018

Van Wert independent sports

Area spring sports coaches and athletic directors are encouraged to send in nominations for the Van Wert independent/Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy Student Athlete of the Week.

Nominations for the award must be submitted via email (sports@thevwindependent.com) by 12 p.m. each Tuesday. One name will be drawn each week and the winner will receive a T-shirt courtesy of Northwest Ohio Welch Trophy in Van Wert.

A different winner will be featured each Friday in April, May and early June at www.thevwindependent.com sports.

