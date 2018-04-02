VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert gasoline prices were mostly below the state average this past week.

The low price was again at Murphy USA, with a per-gallon price of $2.35. Other local gas prices are as follows: Lassus Handy Dandy and the One Stop Shop, both on North Washington Street, were at $2.40 per gallon; both the Pak-A-Sak Marathon stations, on North Washington and South Shannon, were at $2.43 per gallon, while the Marathon station at the Brookside Convenience Store on West Main Street and the Shell station on South Washington Street were at $2.45 per gallon. The Short Stop on East Main Street had gas prices a penny over the state average at $2.49 per gallon.

Average retail gasoline prices in Ohio rose 2.3 cents per gallon during the past week, averaging $2.48 per gallon on Sunday, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 5,345 gas outlets in Ohio. This compares with the national average that has increased 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week to $2.65 per gallon, according to gasoline price website GasBuddy.com.

Including the change in gas prices in Ohio during the past week, prices Sunday were 17 cents per gallon higher than the same day one year ago and are 6.6 cents per gallon higher than a month ago. The national average has increased 12.6 cents per gallon during the last month and stands 33.1 cents per gallon higher than this day one year ago.

“As the Basketball version of March Madness wraps up today, it’s just getting established at gas pumps across the country,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy. “This past week has not only brought higher gas prices, but in addition, the national average finds itself mere days away from rising to the highest level seen in nearly 1,000 days.

“The usual suspects are at play, leaving little surprise to the higher prices we’re facing, but that’s little comfort to motorists being hit with gas prices in 17 states that have risen over 15 cents per gallon in the last 30 days alone,” DeHaan added. “Think of the spring surge as a bit of a race — some states will see their price rally early and fast-paced, while others may lag behind — so no matter if prices near you surged or haven’t yet, we’re all going to eventually feel a similar rise amongst all states.”