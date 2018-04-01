Margaret Jean Schmid, 85, of Glenmore, passed away at 7:15 a.m. Saturday, March 31, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

She was born June 23, 1932, Van Wert County, the daughter of James Fredrick and Violet Viola (Black) Eddy, who both preceded her in death. On June 1, 1951, she married H. Doyle “Dudley” Schmid, who passed away February 21, 2012. She was also preceded in death by a brother, Floyd Eddy; and four sisters, Virginia Slane, Lola “Peg” Hammond, Thelma Sinn, and Mary Helen in infancy.

Survivors include her daughter, Jane E. (Jim) Poling of Convoy; two sons, Keith A. (Karen) Schmid of rural Ohio City and Kent J. (Jane) Schmid of Van Wert; five grandchildren, Katie (Jason) Schnipke of Cloverdale, Kylie (Shane) Mills of Ohio City, Bryce (Lindsay) Poling of Convoy, Amanda (Cody) Lape of Van Wert, and Lauren Schmid of Van Wert; and eight great-grandchildren, Jamison Poling, Brooklynn Schnipke, Aubree Mills, Carson Lape, Brody Mills, Logan Lape, Greyson Lape, and Hailey Poling.

Jean was a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Van Wert. She was a retired bookkeeper for Glenmore Farmers Grain Company.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 5, at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, with the Rev. Kurt Klingbeil officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Thursday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.