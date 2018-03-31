Joan M. Hall, 85, of Rockford, died Friday, March 30, 2018, at Lutheran Hospital of Indiana in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

She was born in 1932 in Mansfield, the daughter of Franklin and Edith (McAfee) Miller, who both preceded her in death. On July 8, 1950, she married Homer J. Hall, who survives in Rockford.

Other survivors include two daughters, Deborah Hartman of McKinney, Texas, and Brenda Hall of Scottsdale, Arizona; a son, Kim (Linda) Hall of Florissant, Colorado; one grandson; a great-grandson; a great-granddaughter; one brother, Thomas (Karen) Miller of Kalida; and two sisters, Marjorie Green of Bethesda and Betty Cowhick of Sullivan.

A brother, Ronald Miller, also preceded her in death.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 4, at Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford, with Pastor Chip Steffy officiating.

Visitation is from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, and an hour prior to services Wednesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at http://ketchamripley.com.