Jeffrey J. Martin, 61, of Gomer, died Friday, March 30, 2018, at his residence.

He was born February 6, 1957, in Lima, the son of Jerry and Elinor (Nusbaum) Martin, who both preceded him in death. On May 14, 1976, he married the former Donna Buettner, who survives in Gomer.

Other survivors include three daughters, Jenni Martin of Gomer, Jeani (Scott) Dredge of Dublin, and Joni (Aaron) Yost of Goshen, Indiana; a son, Jordan Martin of Gomer; one sister, Sue (Mark) Wannemacher of Delphos; a brother, Tom (Sherry) Martin of Loudon, Tennessee; and three grandchildren.

A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, at Gomer Congregational Church, with the Rev. Jim Wilder officiating.

An open house visitation will be held in the church fellowship hall immediately following the service until 8 Tuesday evening.

A private burial will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions: To the church.

