FORT WAYNE — The TinCaps’ 2018 home opener on Saturday, April 7 (6:05 p.m.) is almost here, and fans can meet the team and visit Parkview Field even sooner than that.

The TinCaps will host their annual Parkview Field Open House on Saturday, March 31, rain or shine (11 a.m. -1 p.m.). Free behind-the-scenes tours will be available to showcase the venue that has been rated as Minor League Baseball’s best ballpark experience four years in a row.

Many of Parkview Field’s fan-favorite food and beverage menu items will be available at 50 percent off regular prices. Kids can also play for free in the Sweetwater FUN ZONE, while The Orchard Team Store will be open with the latest 2018 gear and apparel choices.

Parkview Field’s Ticket Office will be open during the Open House, too. Tickets for Opening Day and the entire 2018 season will be available for purchase. Season ticket options are also available, including 12-game, 17-game, half-season, and full-season ticket packages. (Fans can also select tickets online at TinCapsTickets.com or by calling 260.482.6400.)

Additionally, the TinCaps will have Meet the Team Night on Wednesday, April 4 (5 p.m.). (The San Diego Padres will announce the team’s roster by April 1.)

The TinCaps officially kick off the season on the road on Thursday, April 5, against the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians affiliate) in Eastlake, Ohio.

Parkview Field’s 10th season starts on Saturday, April 7 (6:05 p.m.) when the TinCaps host the Captains. Fans in attendance on Opening Night will receive a free TinCaps Magnet Schedule and be treated to a fireworks show after the game presented by Parkview Health. The first 2,000 fans will also get a free TinCaps Lunch Box courtesy of Parkview.