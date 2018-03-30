The Lincolnview High School boys’ basketball program recently capped off the 2017-2018 season by honoring players with various awards. The Lancer varsity team finished the season 16-8 overall and 7-1 in the NWC, while the junior varsity team sported a 20-2 overall record and an 8-0 record in the NWC. Pictured below (left to right) are NWC Scholar Athlete winners Isiac Bowersock, Caden Ringwald, Chayten Overholt, Tristin Miller, Logan Williams, Ethan Kemler, Zane Miller, and Alek Bowersock. Special team awards were presented to Tristin Miller, Lancer Award; Caden Ringwald and Chayten Overholt, 80% FT Club; and Zane Miller, Most Improved Player. In addition, Ringwald and Overholt were recognized as First Team All NWC selections. Ringwald was also named to the Second Team All-District 8 team and Overholt was First Team All-District 8. Earning first year varsity awards were Ethan Parsons, Logan Williams, Jorge Salinas, and Alex Bowersock. Second year varsity awards were presented to Ethan Kemler, Zane Miller, Isiac Bowersock, Tristin Miller, and Chayten Overholt. Caden Ringwald earned his third year varsity letter. photos submitted