LIMA — The countdown is on to the opening night of races at Limaland Motorsports Park’s 83rd season of action-packed racing. The racing begins on Friday, April 20. This season has been dubbed “The Year of the Sprints” since all but one of the shows will involve either the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders, 305 FAST Series, Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions, Non Wing Sprints, or the BOSS Series.

Highlights of the 16 events of the 2018 season include:

· Modified Mayhem on Friday, May 11. This night will feature the K&N Filter Modifieds, Star Light Modifieds, and Bud Thunderstocks. Special for Mother’s Day weekend, a free rose to the first 100 moms through the grandstand gates.

· The 19th Annual Memorial Cup takes place on Friday, May 25. The show will include the K&L Ready Mix NRA Sprint Invaders $2000 to win, K&N Filter Modifieds $1000 to win, and Bud Thunderstocks $600 to win.

· 18th Annual Run for the Rabbit on Friday, June 1, will include races from the K&L Ready Mix Sprint Invaders, K&N Filter Modifieds, and Bud Thunderstocks.

· Friday June 22, will feature the 36th Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek including races from the Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions and K&N Filter Modifieds.

· K&L Ready Mix Clash will take place on Friday, July 27. This evening will showcase the K&L Ready Mix Sprint Invaders, K&N Filter Modifieds, and Bud Thunderstocks.

· August 2, will be Championship Night for the K&N Filter Modifieds and Bud Thunderstocks. In addition, the Wingless Sprints will be tearing up the high banks.

· The Final night of racing will be on Friday, August 11. The season will be capped off with invitational races for the Bud Thunderstocks, K&N Filter Modifieds, and K&L Ready Mix Sprint Invaders followed by the prestigious King of the Quarter Mile races. The night will close out with a free Pit Party Celebration for fans, competitors, and staff.

For a full list of race nights and special events, please visit www.limaland.com.