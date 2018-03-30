Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, has selected Ashley Bowen, a senior at Crestview High School, and Emma Verville, a senior at Van Wert High School, as recipients of the Students of the Month for March. Students are nominated by their high schools to receive this award, and each Student of the Month receives a monetary donation, along with a certificate from the local Elks, with the possibility to be named Student of the Year. Students are judged on the basis of volunteerism, character, leadership, service, citizenship, and scholastic achievement. Shown above is Ashley Bowen (left), with Linda Stanley, Student of the Month chair, while Stanley is shown with Verville below. Elks photos