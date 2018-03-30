Submitted information

AKRON — As President Trump heads to Ohio to tout his infrastructure plan on Thursday, U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) is calling on the President to support his bipartisan legislation with U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-Ohio) to apply Buy America rules to all federal infrastructure projects.

The President has pledged multiple times that “buy American and hire American” would be part of any infrastructure deal — including at a stop in Cincinnati last year. But when the President rolled out details of his plan in February, Buy America provisions were missing.

“It’s simple — American tax dollars should support American jobs,” said Brown. “The President promised to ‘Buy American and hire American,’ and he can make good on that promise by backing our bill.”

Brown has introduced bipartisan legislation with Portman to apply Buy America rules to all taxpayer-funded infrastructure projects. He’s also unveiled a blueprint to invest $1 trillion in the nation’s infrastructure, which includes Buy America provisions.

Earlier this year, Brown introduced his Bridge Investment Act, which would put Americans to work repairing bridges using American steel and iron.