Dean C. McOmber, 92, of Van Wert, passed away 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, 2018, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Van Wert.

He was born August 12, 1925 in Scott, the son of Clyde and Gladys (Bruckart) McOmber, who both preceded him in death.

A 1943 graduate of Union High School, Dean went on to serve as a United States Army staff sergeant in the Philippines during World War II.

Upon his return, he married the love of his life, the former Eleanor L. Duncan, on June 1, 1947. Dean, a lifelong farmer, served on the Crestview Local Board of Education, the Van Wert County Hospital Board of Trustees, the Convoy Foundation Board and was a life member of the American Legion.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his children, Larry McOmber of Dalton, Georgia, Bob (Carolyn) McOmber of Scott, and Karen Bullinger of Van Wert; four grandchildren, Cheryl Hild, Jason Bullinger, Aaron McOmber, and April Bullinger; five great-grandchildren, Ian Hild, Aiden and Ethan McOmber; and Kelsey and Dylan Bullinger; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Dean was preceded in death by four brothers, Dale McOmber, Donald McOmber, Gerald McOmber, and William McOmber; and a son-in-law, Randy Bullinger.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon Saturday, March 31, at First United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Gus Cristo-Baker officiating. Graveside services will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 31, at IOOF Cemetery in Convoy, with military honors rendered by the combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 5-8 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: First United Methodist Church.

