Van Wert independent

A Van Wert man who was already a registered sex offender was arrested on a new charge related to his alleged soliciting of a young teenager for sex.

Dezmond C. Bywaters, 26, was charged with importuning, a felony of the fifth degree, in connection with the incident, according to Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach. The charges stemmed from search warrants executed by deputies on Wednesday at residences at 210 W. First St. and 339 N. Jefferson St. in Van Wert.

The search warrants were the result of an investigation into Bywaters allegedly soliciting teens for sex.

Following his arrest, Bywaters was taken to the County Correctional Facility, pending an initial appearance in Van Wert Municipal Court. Sheriff Riggenbach said the investigation was continuing and additional charges could be filed during a future session of the county grand jury.

The sheriff is also asking that anyone with information about this incident, or similar incidents, involving Bywaters should contact his office at 419.238.3866 or access the sheriff’s office website at www.vanwertcountysheriff.com and use the “submit a crime tip” link on the site’s home page. Local residents can also call the Crime Stoppers number at 419.238.7867.

Anyone calling the Crime Stoppers number or using the sheriff’s office website can remain anonymous, if they choose.

The Van Wert Police Department assisted with the Bywaters investigation.