Mark your calendar for April 12. The Van Wert Area Photography Club will hold its first meeting of the year at 7 p.m. at 114 S. Race St. in Van Wert. An impressive number of activities and ideas for the new year will be presented. The meeting is open to anyone who is interested in what the club has to offer.

The information in this series is related to the iPhone 8, but a Google search should provide similar information for your phone’s make and model.

The Flash icon is at the top left. If it appears white, it is turned off. Tapping on it and selecting Auto or On will turn it to a gold color until you tap again to turn it Off. In situations such as the PAC, make sure it’s off.

The symbol next to it is the Live Photo icon. When you want a waterfall or stream to appear more wispy or full, this is the one to tap. Because it records 1.5 seconds of video and sound before and after a still shot, you’ll need to hold it as steady as possible for a couple of seconds before and after you hear the click. Also, frame a little extra space to the left and right of the subject to assure that the entire subject will be in the shot.

Next, tap on the picture just taken at the bottom on the left. When the photo opens, swipe up with your finger to reveal two effects: Live and Loop. Swipe left with your finger to reveal two more, Bounce and Long Exposure. Tap on the Long Exposure and the wispy waterfall or whatever appears.

The third icon from the left is the Self Timer. It is white when it is off and turns to a gold color when you tap on it to select either 3s or 10s (seconds). Tapping on Off

returns it to white.

The symbol at the right end is the Photo Filters icon. Tapping on this allows you to improve or take away color without changing skin tones. There are three different groupings: Vivid, Dramatic, and Monochrome, each with their own variations. Tap on the picture just taken at the bottom on the left. When it appears, Edit will appear at the bottom of the screen. When you tap on it, a series of more icons appear at the bottom of the screen. Tap on the Photo Filters icon to reveal all its different choices. Once you have tapped on your selection, tap on Done.

The series will continue next week.