VW independent/submitted information

After several years of effort by the Main Street Van Wert (MSVW) organization, the U.S. Secretary of Interior has officially declared Van Wert as a Certified Local Government.

This designation placed given the community by the federal government allows Van Wert to open doors to funding and technical assistance in the efforts of historic preservation by MSVW.

Being a Certified Local Government demonstrates Van Wert’s commitment to saving what’s important from the past for future generations and giving the community the ability to compete for new opportunities in continued downtown development.

MSVW is currently undergoing the application and nomination process of the National Register of Historic Places, which will help open tax credit opportunities from both federal and state governments for building renovation projects. The additional declaration allows the community to seek technical assistance from Ohio Historic Preservation Office staff for assistance with their commission, building assessments, and preservation.

Grant funding, which is available once a year, will allow MSVW to apply and compete for project funding including design guidelines, educational programs, training, structural assessments and more.

“Becoming a Certified Local Government is an exciting and important step in continuing to grow and develop our beautiful and historic downtown,” said MSVW Executive Director Dan Baisden. “Special thanks to Van Wert City Council and Council President Jon Tomlinson in making the process such a priority during the fall 2017 session.”

Main Street Van Wert works with Heritage Ohio and recognizes that historic preservation has proven economic, environmental, and social benefits. Studies from across all 50 states and several dozen communities across Ohio show that historic districts maintain higher property values, less population decline, more walkability, and a greater sense of community.