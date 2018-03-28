St. Mark’s sets Holy Week service sked
VW independent/submitted information
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert has scheduled Holy Week services.
Those services include the following:
- Maundy Thursday Communion Services at noon and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29.
- Good Friday Tenebrae Service of Shadows (with choir) at 8 p.m. Friday, March 30.
- Easter Sunday Communion Services at 7 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 1.
The church is located at the southwest corner of Washington and Sycamore streets.
