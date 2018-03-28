The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, Mar. 28, 2018

VW independent/submitted information

St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert has scheduled Holy Week services.

Those services include the following:

  • Maundy Thursday Communion Services at noon and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 29.
  • Good Friday Tenebrae Service of Shadows (with choir) at 8 p.m. Friday, March 30.
  • Easter Sunday Communion Services at 7 and 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 1.

The church is located at the southwest corner of Washington and Sycamore streets.

POSTED: 03/28/18 at 7:45 am. FILED UNDER: Church