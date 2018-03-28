Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, recently donated $100 to the Van Wert Peony Festival Committee. The money goes toward the Peony Festival Scholarship Program. The Elks, nationally, are only second to the United States government in the number of scholarships given out each year. Van Wert Elks Lodge is proud to be a contributor each year to this important scholarship program. Shown are Peony Festival Pageant Director Kylie Mills (left) and Staci Bell, lodge loyal knight. Elks photo