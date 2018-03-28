Submitted information

The Van Wert Parks and Recreation Department has announced that registrations are now being taken for 2018 Adult Softball League season.

Teams from 2017 have until April 20 to register at the Jubilee Park Office. New teams will be able to register until April 27. Leagues will begin the week of May 14.

Leagues consist of: Church League on Mondays, and Coed League on Fridays. There is room in all leagues and any interested parties can contact the Park Office at 238.9121.

For further information visit www.vanwertparksrecreation.weebly.com.