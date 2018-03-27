A business moving from Delphos to Van Wert received a Revolving Loan Fund loan on Monday. Stephanie Kleman, owner of Stephanie Ann’s Boutique, which recently moved from Delphos to 105 E. Main St. in Van Wert, received the RLF loan to help defray the cost of renovating its new store and for working capital. The store, which sells misses to plus size women’s clothing, is open Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 6 p.m., and from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Saturdays. Shown are (from the left) Krista Somerton, RLF coordinator; Stephanie Kleman, and Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Stacy Adam. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent