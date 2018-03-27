SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — School safety and a possible new athletic training facility were the main topics of discussion during Monday’s meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education.

In light of recent school shootings around the nation, Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach addressed the board and explained the benefits of having a full-time school resource officer in the district.

“An SRO in the building provides a sense of security and safety for students and staff,” Riggenbach said. “The ability to have someone on campus who is able to respond to a situation very quickly is extremely important.”

The sheriff also said having a deputy in the school helps children build a positive relationship with law enforcement officers, although he warned the board that having a deputy in the building won’t make the school 100 percent safe.

“I don’t believe that’s a reality, but I do believe things are a lot safer for everybody involved by having somebody in the schools,” Riggenbach stated.

After meeting in executive session, board members agreed to place a deputy in the building for the remainder of the school year. Superintendent Mike Estes said he’ll need to sit down with Riggenbach to work out some final details.

The board also approved a resolution imploring President Donald Trump, Ohio Governor John Kasich, Congress, and the Ohio General Assembly to enact legislation with funding to make schools safer. The measure calls for enhanced mental health services and substance abuse treatment, increased access to school safety measures, and training for school employees and enhanced coordination with law enforcement agencies and first responders.

In other business, the Crestview Local Board of Education learned more about a possible new athletic training facility.

Athletic Administrator Dave Bowen said a group of coaches and other interested district residents toured athletic training facilities in New Bremen, Coldwater, and Fort Recovery over the Christmas break to gather more information. From there, a committee was formed and spoke with three construction companies and an architectural firm.

Preliminary estimates show the 12,000-15,000-square-foot building would cost between $1.9 and $2 million.

“We would like to see a weight room, possibly a cardio room, two all-purpose areas — one of which is turf for football, soccer, baseball, and softball — three to four sprint lanes for track, batting cages and netting for baseball, softball, and golf and pitching mounds,” Bowen explained. “We would also like to see another section with rubber flooring for cheerleading, possibly a full-court basketball court, and also for wrestling, as we see that coming up through the ranks.”

The facility could also include an athletic training room, a coaches’ office, increased locker room space, restrooms, and storage.

As far as financing the project, Knight Pride Club President Brad Perrott said his group would be willing to pick up some of the tab.

“We’re looking at a split, where the Knight Pride Club would step up to the plate and raise anywhere between $300,000 and $500,000 of the cost,” Perrott explained.

More discussion is expected at future meetings.

The board approved several other agenda items, including a $100 donation from Ric and Susie Grubaugh and $400 from the United Way of Van Wert County/Rivals United for the Key Club.

The board accepted the resignation of Jenifer Puthoff as an elementary intervention specialist, and board members authorized After Prom activities sponsored by the Optimist Club of Van Wert on Saturday, April 21, at Olympic Lanes.

The Crestview Local Board of Education will meet in special session on at 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, to discuss contract negotiations, while the board will meet in regular session at 6 p.m. Monday, April 23. Both meetings will take place in the board conference room.