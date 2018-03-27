Van Wert independent sports

SPENCERVILLE — Lawson Blackmore and Owen Treece combined for a no-hitter, and the Van Wert Cougars defeated Spencerville 14-0 in Monday’s season opener.

Blackmore struck out eight and walked two in four innings, while Treece fanned three and walked one in the remaining three innings.

Meanwhile, the Cougars piled up 14 hits, including three by Hayden Maples and two by Tristen Wehner. Maples, Darrius Eddins and Nathan Temple each finished with two RBI.

The Cougars (1-0) scored two runs in the first, third and fourth innings, a single run in the fifth and seven in the seventh inning.

Van Wert is scheduled to host Lincolnview on Wednesday.