Emergency responders were called to a fire at Continental Structural Plastics, 1276 Industrial Drive, at 9:02 p.m. Monday. According to County Emergency Management Director Rick McCoy, a fire occurred in a containment mixing tank when approximately 1,000 pounds of Styrene, a highly flammable hazardous material, along with rubber beans, suddenly ignited due to an unknown cause. A CSP employee quickly pulled a fire alarm, alerting the approximately 30 employees in the facility to evacuate, as well as alerting the Van Wert Fire Department. Convoy and Ohio City fire departments were also dispatched to the scene, due to the hazardous nature of the material involved. Fire personnel used a foam and water mixture to contain and extinguish the fire, in the holding tank. McCoy coordinated with Van Wert Fire Chief Jon Jones and Continental’s plant manager to determine that the fire and hazardous material were contained and relayed that information to the Ohio EPA. There were no injuries at the scene and all of the product was contained within the facility, with no run-off into drains or storm sewers. The Van Wert Police Department provided security at the site and also closed off a portion of Industrial Drive. The Van Wert EMA CERT team provided a canteen for firefighters, while the Middle Point Fire Department also positioned equipment and manpower at the Van Wert Fire Department to handle any additional runs within the city. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent