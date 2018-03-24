VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that the YMCA of Van Wert County will be hosting its annual Good Friday Prayer Breakfast at 7 a.m. Friday, March 30, at Hickory Sticks Golf Club.

This year’s speaker is Van Steyer. Steyer is the owner of Thrix Salon in Van Wert, and she and her husband, Nick, a local firefighter, have been married for 15 years and are parents to six children.

Steyer will be sharing her family’s journey to bring three of their children home from adoption in Ethiopia.

“My trip to Ethiopia changed me,” she said. “I saw poverty and heartbreak I never imagined, and in all of that I saw hope and joy in the faces of Ethiopia. God met me right where I needed to be, in the streets of Ethiopia”.

Steyer’s nine weeks in Ethiopia grew her faith more than she imagined and she is honored to share her journey and faith at the Prayer Breakfast.

All are welcome to attend the Prayer Breakfast. Tickets can be purchased at the YMCA of Van Wert County for $8 each.

Information about this and any other programs available through the Van Wert YMCA can be found by calling 419.238.0443 or visiting www.vwymca.org.