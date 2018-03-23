VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation donated a check for $500 to the Van Wert YWCA in support of its mission to help and house domestic violence victims.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center is also teaming with the YWCA to bring speaker Theresa Flores to the NPAC at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 27. Flores is an author and survivor of sex trafficking while living in an upper-middle class suburb of Detroit, Michigan.

Flores is the author of The Slave Across the Street and travels the U.S. sharing her experience. Her organization, TraffickFree, builds awareness about domestic sex trafficking and sexually exploited children in the U.S. Its purpose is to educate students, parents, professionals, and hotel/motel owners and staff on the red flags of trafficking and how to identify a victim.

A panel of local community leaders will be available immediately following the presentation to answer any questions. The panel will consist of YWCA Housing Director Jamie Evans, Ryn Farm, Raven Loaiza (Evans, Farm, and Loaiza all represent the Northwest Ohio Rescue and Restore Coalition, which works to prevent, educate, and advocate for survivors of sexual violence and human trafficking in order to inspire social change and promote healthier communities), and Van Wert County Hospital ER Director Paula Stabler.

Tickets are available at the Niswonger box office for the event, which is part of the Speaker Series of the Niswonger and is underwritten by Dale and Sarah Burden, with support from Walmart, Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative Inc., and Midwest Electric Inc.