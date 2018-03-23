David C. Girod, 89, of Van Wert, entered into glory at 8:49 p.m. Thursday, March 22, 2018, at his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born February 6, 1929, in Van Wert, the son of H. Edgar and Ruth (Mohr) Girod, who both preceded him in death. On July 23, 1949, at Grand Victory Evangelical United Brethren Church, Dave married Ruth (Snyder) Girod, who survives.

They celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary in 2017.

In addition to his wife, David is survived by his children, Ellen (Larry) Dove and Dean, both of Van Wert. A son, David Lynn, is deceased.

David is also survived by his grandchildren, Kari Casto, Kristin Girod-Helmick (who was his primary caregiver the last few months of his life), and Megan (Aaron Knittle) Pardon, all of Van Wert, Felecia (Harold Spangler) Girod of Grover Hill, Stephanie (Eric) Bulington of Grayslake, Illinois, Kimberly (Scott) Campbell, Luke Girod, and Laura (Ryan) Clementz, all of Van Wert, Caleb (Jodi Childers) Girod of Findlay, Derek Sneed of Van Wert, and Alyssa Sneed of Naples, Florida.

David’s great-grandchildren are Noah Girod, Jacob, Kiersten, and Ethan Druckemiller, Leigha Casto, Nicholas Fitzsimmons, Eliza Helmick, Nadia and Brogan Pardon, Gaberial and Ayrabella Spangler, Oliver and Willow Bulington, Lana Carey, Olivia Moonshower, and Aiden Campbell, Skyler Girod, Samuel, Scarlett, and Solomon Clementz, Breyden Childers, Xavier and Zayn Girod.

David is also survived by his sister, Wileta Collins; sisters-in-law; a brother-in-law; nieces; nephews; and many close friends and family members, including recent caregivers.

His siblings, Virginia Baker, Helen Mongold, Darwin “Doc” Girod, Wayne Girod, and Lowell Don Girod, also preceded him in death.

David was a 1947 graduate of Hoaglin Jackson High School. He began his career at Hillcrest Builders, where he learned all aspects of building, including carpentry, wiring, and plumbing. David then transitioned to his lifelong passion of farming. Even when he could no longer climb into the cab of the tractor or combine, he would sit in the backyard or in his truck and watch Dean during planting and harvest season. David got great joy out of sharing the bounty of the garden by having sweet corn and strawberries delivered to family and friends, as well as to his pastoral families over the years. David was a member of Grand Victory

Evangelical United Brethren Church until 1972. While there, he was the teacher for the youth class. In 1972, David moved his family to Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert, where he served in numerous capacities, such as Sunday school teacher and trustee. He enjoyed helping in the construction of the new sanctuary and was especially proud to be included in that endeavor.

David served in the United States Army as a personnel clerk from 1952-1954 during the Korean War.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 31, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Van Wert, with the Rev. Kurt Tomlinson officiating. Burial will follow in Ridge Cemetery in rural Van Wert County, with graveside military honors rendered by units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert.

Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Friday, March 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Trinity United Methodist Church or Lincolnview FFA.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.