VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District is offering a $500 scholarship to a student studying agriculture, natural resources, or a closely related field at any Ohio college or university during the 2018-19 academic year.

Recipients of the scholarship must have completed their freshman year in college and must be a Van Wert County resident.

Scholarship applications must be received at the SWCD office by Friday, May 4. The Scholarship Committee of the SWCD will review applications and announce recipients in June. Scholarship money will be sent directly to a recipient’s college or university at the beginning of the academic year.

Criteria for determining recipients will be area of study, grades, activities, leadership, and commitment to conservation practices. The SWCD reserves the right to refuse any applications not meeting the requirements.

Scholarship applications are available at the SWCD office, 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert or online at www.vanwertswcd.org. Applications and two reference forms need to be received in the office by the deadline.