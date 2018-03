Area seniors recently enjoyed a great afternoon of dancing, food, and socializing with old friends at the Van Wert County Council on Aging Senior Center. Melvin Mullins provided music and Van Wert Manor provided snacks. Bingo, cards, Zumba gold and chair, dances, and Mahjong are just some of the awesome activities happening at the Council on Aging. For more information, call 419.238.5011. photo provided