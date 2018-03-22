VW independent/submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — Whitehorse Biker Church will conduct a special evening service from 7-9 p.m. on Good Friday, March 30, at Whitehorse Biker Church, 303 S. Adams St. in Middle Point.

The service will honor Jesus for His sacrifice and praise Him for the salvation He offers everyone who believes. All are welcome to attend this free evening service to understand the true meaning of Easter through worship and fellowship.

Snacks and the opportunity to learn more about how Whitehorse Biker Church is moving in Van Wert County will follow the service.

The public is also invited to the church’s Easter service at Whitehorse Biker Church at 10 a.m. Sunday, April 1.