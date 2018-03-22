Print for later

Tweet about it

Larry R. Emans, 74, of Van Wert, died at 9:54 p.m. Wednesday, March 21, 2018, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

He was born March 9, 1944, in Rockford, the son of Marjorie Emans, who preceded him in death. He married Pamela Emans, who also preceded him in death.

Survivors include three children, Duane (Heidi) Emans of Van Wert, Denise (Brett) Marbaugh of Ohio City, and Donna (John) Felver of Rockford; two sisters, Sarah Kline of Van Wert and Luella May of Florida; 11 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a special friend, Mariaelena Sipe of Willshire.

Two brothers, Tom and William Emans, also preceded him in death.

Private family services will be held at a later date.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert is handling the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.