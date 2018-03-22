The Crestview Lady Knights basketball program concluded its season with head coach Mark Gregory and his coaching staff recognizing the team’s accomplishments throughout the season that ended with a 19-7 record and a district runner-up trophy. Scholar Athletes include: (above, left to right) – Lexi Gegory, Haley Speith, Lyvia Black, Paige Motycka, Ally McCoy, Alyssa Gent, Emma Bowen, Olivia Cunningham, and Bailey Gregory. Special Awards: (below, left to right) – Lexi Gregory (Most Steals, Most 3’s, Most Assists, First Team Northwest Ohio), Lyvia Black (Defense Award, Honorable Mention Northwest Ohio), Ally McCoy (Knight Award), and Paige Motycka (MVP Award, Most Rebounds, Northwest Ohio Player of the Year, First Team District 8, Third Team All Ohio). photos submitted