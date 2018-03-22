VW independent/submitted information

First United Methodist Preschool, 113 W. Central Ave. in Van Wert, is now accepting registrations for the 2018-2019 school year.

First United Methodist Preschool is a Christian-based school that prepares children to succeed in all areas of life. The curriculum is driven by Ohio Department of Education standards and each teacher is there to provide a positive and nurturing environment for all children as they begin their educational journey.

The preschool offers two mornings per week for students who are 3 and 4 years of age. A child who is at least 4 years old, and is planning on attending kindergarten the following school year, may attend the pre-kindergarten classes. A student attending a pre-kindergarten class has the option of choosing three or four mornings per week.

Classes meet Monday through Thursday, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Register online at www.fumpreschool.com or contact Administrator April Ellerbrock at

419.238.0631, extension 308, or by email at aellerbrock@wcoil.com.