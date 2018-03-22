VW independent/submitted information

First Friends Church’s women’s group has announced an upcoming bake sale, with all proceeds going towards local missions and area children’s ministry.

There will be delicious desserts, cakes, cookies, home-made breads, pies, brownies, and more to choose from on Saturday, March 31.

The bake sale will be held at two locations: Rural King (811 Fox Road), from 9 a.m. until noon; and Advance Auto (960 S. Shannon St.), from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Indulge in a tasty treat (or two) while giving something back to the community.