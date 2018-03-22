VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Convoy United Methodist Church announces Holy Week services.

Palm Sunday Service will begin with the children parading the sanctuary with palm branches around the church while the choir sings “The Palms”. The adult choir anthem will be “Jerusalem”. The message will be presented by Pastor Bill Thomas.

The church will hold a Maundy Thursday service at 7 p.m. on March 29. Communion will be served.

Community Good Friday Services will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church at 7 p.m. March 30. A time of fellowship will be held prior to the service, beginning at 6:30 that evening.

The church’s Easter Sunday services will begin April 1 with a sunrise service at 7 a.m. in the sanctuary. Breakfast will follow and church school will be held at 8:30 that morning. Easter worship will begin at 9:30 a.m., with communion being served. The adult choir will sing “The Lord is Alive”, “Sinner Saved by Grace”, and “The Hallelujah Chorus” from Handel’s Messiah, accompanied by Linda Holden. The morning message will be presented by Pastor Thomas.

Convoy United Methodist Church is located at the corner of Main and Sycamore streets in Convoy.