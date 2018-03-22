VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — A “Girls Night Out” event will be held from 4-8 p.m. Friday, March 23, at the Edgewood Park Community Building on North Main Street in Convoy. Local entrepreneurs will be sharing items that they have for review and for sale.

Vendors participating include Scentsy, Bolder Bands, Paparazzi, Community Health Professionals, Laudick’s Jewelry, Snap Jewelry, Gifts by Jeanne,Three Thirteen, Mary Kay, Call Me Sweetheart (Julie Burk), LuLaRoe, Perfectly Posh, Oragmi Owl, Cheryl Ries, Cindy Schotts, Younique, the Sophisticut, Secret Garden Floral & Gifts, Lip Sense, Norwex, and Weekender Boutique.

Cost of admission is $5 per person and includes an opportunity to win gifts donated by entrepreneurs throughout the evening and an appetizer and dessert buffet with a variety of homemade items. Drinks, such as punch, coffee, cappuccino, and chai, will be available. Bring friends for a great night of lots of shopping, wonderful food, and lots of fun.

This event is being sponsored by Convoy’s United Methodist Women group and supports various mission projects in the Van Wert area.

For more information, contact Vicki Saylor at 419.749.2055.