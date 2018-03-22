Van Wert firefighters were called to the scene around 2:27 p.m. Thursday as flames engulfed (above and below) a house at 502 N. Walnut St. in the city. Although the residence was apparently occupied at the time of the fire, everyone was out of the building by the time firefighters arrived. No injuries have been reported as of this time, but firefighters remained at the scene as of 5 p.m. Three fire trucks and an EMS squad unit were at the house as firefighters battled the blaze. The Van Wert Emergency Management Agency’s CERT disaster team was also at the scene to provide a canteen for firefighters and other first-responders on the scene, while the American Red Cross Disaster Team was also on the scene to help the fire victims. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent