VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) announces recipients of the Summer 2018 educational camp scholarships given by the branch, in partnership with the Van Wert County Foundation.

Ava Milligan, daughter of Traci and Doug Milligan and a sixth-grade student at Delphos St. John’s Catholic Elementary School, along with Lyndsey Heath, daughter of Julie Tinnel and a sixth-grade student at Van Wert Middle School, will be attending Be Wise Camp in June at Denison University in Granville.

Attending Camp GEMS at Ohio Northern University in Ada in July will be Chloe Etzkorn, daughter of Matthew and Denise Etzkorn and a sixth-grader at Delphos St. John’s Elementary School.

These summer educational camp opportunities are just one of many local projects sponsored by the Van Wert AAUW Branch, with support from other groups, such as The Van Wert County Foundation. For more information regarding these projects or the local AAUW Branch, contact Deb Kleinhenz at 419.238.9519.